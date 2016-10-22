Hyderabad

Names of 6 new districts changed

Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Jogulamba Gadwal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rajanna Sircilla and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli are the new names

The State government has decided to change the names of six new districts which came into being on Dasara by adding their headquarters’ name as suffixes.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held here on Friday for administrative ease, following suggestions received from different sections of the society. Accordingly, they would now be known as Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Jogulamba Gadwal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rajanna Sircilla and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli.

Briefing newspersons about the Cabinet decisions, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, who also handles the portfolio of education, said that a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by him would look into the financial position of universities, appointments and admissions with an objective of bringing commonality and improve standards of education.

Other members of the panel include C. Laxma Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, T. Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Etela Rajender.

Similarly, another Cabinet Sub-Committee would be headed by Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav to study the scope of sheep/goat rearing and fisheries as one of the major economic activities in the State as it could utilise only Rs. 40 crore for sheep/goat farming out of Rs. 400 crore sanctioned by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) so far.

Other Ministers in the panel are T. Harish Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Etela Rajender.

