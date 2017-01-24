Naidu for geo-tagging of Govt. employees

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu has the solution to discipline lazy and irregular government employees. The Union Minister felt that the government employees can be geo-tagged to know about their work timings and whereabouts during office hours.

Speaking at the launch of the three-day Geospatial World Forum on Monday, Mr. Naidu said that he had already suggested to a few municipalities of the country to explore the possibility of geo-tagging their employees.

He said that this proposal was being considered after receiving a number of complaints of government employees who showed up on attendance rolls but not in offices.

The Minister said that the geospatial technology is important for good governance and also provide improved services.

Geospatial mapping

He cited the examples of houses constructed under welfare schemes being geo-tagged with real time data which can help in identifying irregularities and also keep track of the progress of the project. He also informed that mapping of toilets with the use of technology was a step towards better citizen services. He said that efforts were on for geospatial mapping of 4,040 towns across the country in the near future.

Union Minister for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya said that the technology should be used for maintaining proper land records of the farmers. However, he cautioned that wrong mapping and cyber crimes posed challenges in this area.

Exhibition

The Geospatial World Forum is being organised by the Survey of India in collaboration with a number of other organisations. The conference will include exhibition by private and government agencies specialising in GIS, GPS, Maps, ground toothing and other merging technologies. Apart from that a number of sessions and workshops will also be a part of the event.