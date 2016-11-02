Nagarjuna Agrichem adding more products

: Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd has entered into a development agreement with Japanese agrochemical firm Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. for a new insecticide product to be launched in lndia, on an exclusive basis.

Further, the Hyderabad-based firm has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Asahi Chemical Mfg Co Ltd and Arysta Life Science Corporation for marketing Atonik, a Plant Growth Regulator (PGR) product.

A press release from Nagarjuna Agrichem, on the signing of the agreements, said Atonik is a unique plant bio-stimulant. It improves photosynthesis and uptake of nutrients, boosts up plant growth, builds up resistance, increases enzymatic activity and increases yield and quality of the crop it is used on. The PGR is used on wide variety of crops and is well accepted in America and Europe.