Hyderabad

NTPC sports meet gets underway

PEDDAPALLI: The 8th three-day NTPC Southern Region Sports Meet-2017 got off to a colourful start at MG stadium in NTPC Ramagundam on Thursday.

Executive Director NTPC Ramagundam D. K. Dubey formally inaugurated the sports meet of the Southern region in which employees of NTPC in Ramagundam, Simhadri, Kayamkulam and SR Headquarters were participating. The competitions would be held in swimming, table tennis, basketball and chess. GM (Maintenance) A.K. Jain, GM (Finance) Mathew Varghese, Head of HR M.S. Ramesh and others were present.

