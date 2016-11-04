NMDC to do its bit for protecting monuments

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on Thursday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hyderabad city police for protecting historical monuments of national heritage by installing CCTV cameras in Hyderabad.

Under the initiative, the NMDC would spend Rs.1.5 crore for installation of CCTV cameras in the city. Sandeep Tula, Director (Personnel), NMDC Ltd. and T. Murali Krishna, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), signed the MoU in the presence of M. Mahendar Reddy , Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, and other officials.

The State government also initiated the process to set up a 20-storied multi-agency Command and Control Centre at Road No.12, Banjara Hills, which would act as central hub for the Community CCTV Surveillance system consisting of over a lakh CCTV cameras, said a press release. The centre would act as a one-stop facility for handling all emergencies and crisis/disaster management by all government departments, it added.