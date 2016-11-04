Hyderabad

NMDC to do its bit for protecting monuments

Close watch:ACP T. Murali Krishna and director personnel NMDC Sandeep Tula exchanging copies of the MoU in the presence of Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday.— Photo: Nagara Gopal

Close watch:ACP T. Murali Krishna and director personnel NMDC Sandeep Tula exchanging copies of the MoU in the presence of Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday.— Photo: Nagara Gopal  

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on Thursday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hyderabad city police for protecting historical monuments of national heritage by installing CCTV cameras in Hyderabad.

Under the initiative, the NMDC would spend Rs.1.5 crore for installation of CCTV cameras in the city. Sandeep Tula, Director (Personnel), NMDC Ltd. and T. Murali Krishna, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), signed the MoU in the presence of M. Mahendar Reddy , Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, and other officials.

The State government also initiated the process to set up a 20-storied multi-agency Command and Control Centre at Road No.12, Banjara Hills, which would act as central hub for the Community CCTV Surveillance system consisting of over a lakh CCTV cameras, said a press release. The centre would act as a one-stop facility for handling all emergencies and crisis/disaster management by all government departments, it added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 10:16:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/NMDC-to-do-its-bit-for-protecting-monuments/article16436530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY