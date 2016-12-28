NIRD convocation organised

Thirty six students received degrees at the 10th Convocation of Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Development Management (PGDRDM) offered by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) here on Wednesday.

J.S. Mathur, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj who was the chief guest, presented the diplomas and medals to the successful candidates. Mr. Mathur said that PGDRM students have a great opportunity to bring change and make a difference in rural areas that was key for country’s development. “Students should follow their passion, stay updated on current work through different entities and interact with experienced professionals to achieve success.”

Dr. W.R. Reddy, Director General, NIRD & PR said that NIRD was working with commitment and dedication to develop a competent cadre of Rural Development Management Professionals in the country. Sandhra Jose was awarded the best performer while the second and third best performers were Pushphas Agarwal and P.S. Krantikumar respectively. Out of 36 candidates 11 were girls with varied educational qualifications.