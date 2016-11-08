NIA verdict on Dilsukhnagar twin blast likely on November 21

: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court at Cherlapally here is likely to announce verdict on November 21, in the case of twin bombings at Dilsukhnagar in 2013.

Arguments conclude

The final arguments in the case of terror attack — carried out on February 21, 2013 killing 22 persons and injuring 138 others — concluded on Monday.

A total of 157 witnesses were examined in the case. Trial in the case had begun on August 24, 2015. The final arguments were going on for the past 10 days.

While names of six accused were mentioned in the charge-sheet, five were arrested.

The alleged key conspirator Riyaz Bhatkal, believed to be operating from abroad, is still at large.

The other accused Asadullah Akthar of Uttar Pradesh, Zia-ur-Rahman of Pakistan, Tahseen Akhthar of Bihar, Yasin Bhatkal of Karnataka and Aizaz Shaik of Maharashtra are in Cherlapally central prison here. Of them, Zia-ur-Rahman, is a Pakistan national.