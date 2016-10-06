Hyderabad

NCB officials raid factory, seize part of premises

: The Narcotics Control Bureau officials raided the factory premises at Bollarum and seized the part that was taken on rent by kingpin in the racket of Amphetamine drug racket P. Venkata Rama Rao. Police sources said that soon after getting a tip-off about the drug racket, the NCB sleuths first raided the house of Mr. Rao’s in-laws at Bachupally.

After stumbling upon some leads during the raids, they seized three bags of chemical substance from his father-in-law who was a vegetable vendor, sources in local police said. Investigators are yet to ascertain if the factory in Bollarum was the only place used by the kingpin to make the narcotic drug.

Mr. Rao, sources say, roped his friend Rajashekhar Reddy, an air wing commander into the drug making. They studied together in an educational institution. Mr. Reddy, who was also arrested, was presented before the Upparpalli court in Rajendranagar. He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

