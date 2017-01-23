Muslim quota to divert people’s attention: BJP

HYDERABAD: Telangana State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) K. Laxman on Monday said the party would strongly oppose the proposal of the TRS Government to provide 12 per cent quota to Muslims and said it goes against the ideals of B.R. Ambedkar and was an “anti-constitutional” move.

“We are ready to support any move by the Government if they want to bring about any fresh quota for the poorer sections as there are many among Muslims too who are economically backward over and above the existing quota. But, bringing a religious connotation is unacceptable and only meant to mislead the people,” he said.

Legal scrutiny

Addressing a press conference to brief the media about the deliberations at the two-day State executive meeting held in Bhadrachalam, Dr. Laxman said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was resorting to drama of quota for Muslims while being well aware that it would not stand in the court of law. The High Court had squashed it earlier and the Supreme Court was hearing the case.

“It is only a ruse to divert the people’s attention from the failures of the TRS Government in the spheres of providing two-bedroom houses for the poor, three acres land to Dalits, farmers issues and so on. Many promises were made to the SC/ST/BCs and minorities during the agitation and for elections to lure them but nothing was done to these sections,” he charged.

Sops

The BJP leader challenged MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to respond to the CM’s announcement to take up a modern Islamic learning centre at a cost of ₹40 crore. “Mr. Owaisi wanted the State to stop Haj subsidies, so will he accept these sops?” he wondered.

The party has chalked up a three-month programme of agitations from the mandal-level to expose the Government failures. Laying siege to collectorates and even the Assembly later on are to be taken up, he added.