Municipalities told to emulate GHMC in garbage collection

HYDERABAD: Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State should emulate the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in household garbage collection by introducing auto-trolleys and best practices across various civic departments should be shared and followed, said Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday.

Mr. Rao exhorted the heads of all city civic departments like GHMC, Water Board, HMDA, HMR, Traffic Police, CDMA and others to work in a coordinated manner at different levels for speedier completion of the projects. He sought details of the various works proposed to be taken up by each of the departments this year and the way forward.

Open-defecation-free scheme across the State in urban bodies should be taken up in a mission mode for reaching the target by May. Instructions on two-bedroom houses for the poor nearer to their current dwellings, government funds for taking up white topping of roads and sternly dealing with agencies defacing the walls with writings, flexis and posters were issued to the municipal corporation.

HMDA Commissioner Chiranjeevulu explained the ongoing works including inter-exchange at Pedda Amberpet, Outer Ring Road, etc. Municipal Administration Secretary Navin Mittal, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, Traffic Chief Jitender, HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy, HMWSSB MD M. Dana Kishore, CDMA Commissioner T.K. Sreedevi and others were present.