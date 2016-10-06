More unemployed ending life than farmers

The suicide rate among the unemployed is higher than that of farmers. Farmer suicides numbers are low in Punjab in comparison to those due to drug problems. Suicide rate is higher in the south which is prosperous than in UP and Bihar, which are not that well off. These were some of the points shared at a national seminar on ‘Suicides in India: Tendencies, prevention and mitigation of the social crisis’ at the Nizam College in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
“This seminar is dedicated to the families of individuals who have ended their lives as they need more fortitude. We want to understand how to help students, farmers and others who are contemplating suicide,” said Vinita Pandey, the seminar director as she invoked Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem; Koshish karney walon ke haar nahi hoti (those who make an attempt don’t lose) to set the agenda.
