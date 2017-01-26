More super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad, Warangal

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao instructed health officials to set up more super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad and Warangal by the end of this year, on Wednesday.

Speaking during a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on the establishment of super-speciality hospitals in the State, Mr. Rao said that funds for setting up new hospitals should be allocated in this budget. Besides a super-speciality, Warangal may also get a health university if the Chief Minister’s instructions were implemented.

The Chief Minister also discussed shifting of Warangal Central Jail and Chanchalguda Jail in the city to different locations. He instructed that the jail, adjacent to Kakatiya Medical College, make way for the super-speciality hospital. In Hyderabad, the Chief Minister asked to prepare proposals to move the race course in Malakpet and the Chanchalguda Jail to outside the city. These areas were to be used for public utility institutions, he said.