More colleges to get IoT Maker Spaces

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) have decided to extend IoT Maker Spaces, which serves as labs for building prototypes, to 18 more engineering colleges affiliated to the JNTU-H.

Announcing this on Monday, HYSEA president Ranga Pothula said this followed the overwhelming response for the pilot project implemented in 12 engineering colleges last year. Over 1,500 students participated in the project and 22 products were shortlisted for support and mentorship. HYSEA and TASK had signed an MoU for the programme last August.

The IoT Maker Spaces would be equipped to build IoT/Smart City products. A structured year-long programme towards building market ready technology products and special internships/placements is to be launched, a release said.