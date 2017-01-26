Modernisation of powerloom cluster sought

Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar on Wednesday met Economic Affairs Secretary at New Delhi Shaktikanta Das to seek a mega powerloom cluster at Sircilla in the coming Union budget.

In a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley which was handed over to Mr. Das, Mr. Vinod Kumar reminded that the Central and State government had many times in the past assured the mega powerloom cluster at Siricilla for integrated development of powerloom industry. Recently, Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao also requested Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani to sanction the cluster at Siricilla. The Under Secretary to Textiles Ministry sent an office memorandum in this regard to the Department of Economic Affairs Prashanth Goel.

There were 36,000 power looms in the textile park at Siricilla, 250 tiny dyeing units, 400 warpin machines, 15 old cotton sizing machines and one private spinning mill. The annual turnover of Siricilla power loom cluster was around ₹ 300 crore.

A diagnostic study report of IL & FS, an infrastructure development and finance company, found that the cluster needed to move in the textile value chain to improve socio-economic conditions of workers. Subsequently the agency submitted a detailed project calling for technology upgradation, strengthening the value chain and market development.