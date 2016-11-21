Mobile ATMs mooted for workers

The Union Labour Ministry has mooted to the Finance Ministry setting up of mobile ATMs at all labour markets and firms having a huge workforce to provide some succour to the cash-starved working class.

Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon to discuss ways to ease the problems being faced by the labour after the demonetisation decision.

Announcing this on Sunday at a press conference, Mr. Dattatreya informed that he had already met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely and made some suggestions to help the working class. Another meeting has been slated for tomorrow where some decisions are likely to be taken.

“It is a fact the common man, especially the poor and the middle class, is facing lot of problems following the cancellation of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes. But, they have been silent and patient. They are aware the PM took the decision to provide impetus to the Indian economy, arrest movement of black money, control corruption and money laundering by terrorists. Support for him has been increasing ever since,” he claimed.

People’s support

The Union Minister sought to point out that if the people were not with the PM, “we (Union Ministers) would not be able to move freely in our cars and there would have been widespread protests. It shows any step with good intention would get public support. I bow before the citizens for bearing up with the inconvenience,” he said.

Demonetisation decision was taken not to help a few thousand people but to benefit the 1.25 crore population of the country, hence “patience is required for another 40 days,” he said. Recaliberation of ATMs and introduction of new currency notes would be speeded up in the coming days to provide more comfort to the people.

Mr. Dattatreya appreciated Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for having taken the initiative to meet Mr. Modi and appraise him about the impact on State revenues, citizens problems and offering suggestions to ease things. While promising to take up the issue with the Centre, he wanted political parties and others to come up with “constructive suggestions” rather than trying to instigate the people by resorting to political criticism.