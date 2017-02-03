MoU between CSIR-CCMB, DME

The Department of Medical Education (DME) and its associated colleges in Telangana are collaborating with CSIR-CCMB with an aim to combine clinical experience in medical colleges and hospitals with research institutions for improved treatment and better prognosis tools.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two here on Friday. As per the MoU, CSIR-CCMB would provide specific research programmes for faculty of both institutions.

The CCMB is also planning to conduct courses and short-term training programmes in research methods and modern tools in medical genetics, a press release informed.