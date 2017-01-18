Hyderabad

Minority welfare only on paper: Shabbir

The TRS government has failed to fulfil even a single promise in the election manifesto for the uplift and welfare of minorities, alleged Leader of Opposition Md. Ali Shabbir in the Legislative Council here on Tuesday.

In the last three years, the government failed to implement employment schemes, nor could extend economic assistance. It had been making announcements only on paper, he said.

Even as the Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said that the government designed a comprehensive action plan for the development and welfare of minorities in Telangana and made huge budgetary allocations, Mr.Shabbir Ali said only around 40 per cent of funds were spent in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Of the Rs.1,204 crore budgetary allocation in 2016-17, so far only Rs.635 crore was released and Rs.272 crore had been spent. While education proved to be the great equaliser for minorities under Congress rule, this government closed down 18 minority engineering colleges with 9,860 seats, he said during a short discussion on welfare of minorities.

The Chief Minister’s promise to carry forward the unspent budgetary funds to the next year did not happen. The government claimed that it constructed Christian Bhavan with Rs.5 crore and it was another ‘lie’, Mr. Shabbir Ali said drawing protests from the treasury benches.

The much promised judicial BC commission was constituted only recently but instead of appointing a retired Judge, it posted an academician to head it.

