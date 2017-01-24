Minorities panel shifted out of sprawling campus

Minorities Commission, which was functioning in a sprawling building in Rajbhavan Road, was moved out to a government accommodation IC 155 at Erramanzil Colony, accused Chairman Abid Rasool Khan. The Commission is a statutory body with responsibilities including hearing cases which pertain to religious minorities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

While the Commission was served the notice on January 18 that they should vacate within 10 days, the Chairman had asked for more time and a suitable accommodation to make the move, Mr. Khan said at a media conference here. The Commission’s files and furniture were, however, shifted out on January 20 in the presence of government-appointed officers of the Commission. While the three members appointed by the Government have started resetting the place, eight members and the Chairman have not entered the new accommodation.

Speaking at the press meet, Mr. Khan said, “The Commission started functioning from the accommodation we were shifted out in 2015 after the High Court ruled in favour of a suitable accommodation for the Commission to function. In three years’ time, the Commission was asked to shift four times including the recent one”.

The Commission has been hearing cases on a regular basis and the new accommodation is not enough to facilitate inflow of over 50 persons per day, Mr. Khan added, demanding Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to intervene in the matter.

Mr. Khan added that he will approach the court if the matter is not resolved.