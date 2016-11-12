Minor hiccups mark Group-II exam

The first part of the Group-II examination held on Friday across the State saw some initial hiccups with invigilators distributing wrong OMR sheets to some candidates at a few centres.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) officials however clarified that it would not make any difference to the candidates with the mismatch between their Question booklet number and the bar code of the OMR answer sheet. The officials said that the number was for the convenience of the TSPSC and an internal security measure only.

“It is not compulsory that both the numbers should match for the validation of the answer sheet. So candidates need not worry and no injustice would be done to them with this lapse in some centres,” said TSPSC Secretary Parvati Subramanian in a statement here.

She said that TSPSC procedure, question booklet number and OMR answer sheet number were also recorded by the candidates in their own writing`in the normal rolls, which would be used as official record during evaluation. The effort to obtain bio-metric details of the candidates could not be completed due to network failure and for other technical reasons. The same details would be recorded on November 13 during the second phase of the examination.

Meanwhile, several students at various centres were turned away by the authorities and the police personnel for arriving late by a few minutes. Weeping candidates requested the authorities to be let in only in vain. “We had strict orders not to allow candidates arriving beyond the stipulated time,” authorities clarified.

Candidates argued that they arrived late due to shortage of small currency as the autos and other private transport vehicles refused to accept Rs. 500 notes. The buses run by the TSRTC were not sufficient and moreover candidates coming from internal colonies had to depend on autos or cabs.

65 per cent attendance

Out of the total 7,89,437 candidates who registered for the exam only 5,17,819 appeared registering 65.60 attendance percentage. The exam was held at 1916 centres.