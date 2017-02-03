Minor boy killed in accident

A minor boy was killed while other members of his family were seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling hit a negligently parked DCM truck at Kattedan on Thursday. The family members were going to Tirupati when the tragedy took place. The boy was identified as Krishnag. The boy’s father, V. Surender, 31, an employee of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), was driving the Ford Icon vehicle.

Surender’s wife Sravani, mother in-law K. Sonemma, brother-in-law Karthik, sister-in-law Swathi and son Krishang sustained serious injuries. Krishang however died when he was being rushed to a hospital. Surender and other members of his family were later admitted to Care Hospital, Banjara Hills. A case was registered after the accident.

B.Tech students rob

brothel houses

The KPHB police arrested seven persons, including five B.Tech students, for robbing customers and sex workers in brothels. The accused were arrested after one Amith Kumar lodged a complaint with the police stating that all the seven broke into a room in which he was with a sex worker, and robbed him of ₹5000 and his ATM card.

The accused were identified as M. Venkata Vamshi Kiran, M. Nagendra Babu, T. Sai Kiran, K. Pranith Reddy, and D. Sai Teja - who are B. Tech students, and two others - B. Ranjaraju and Y. Sri Teja Reddy. After their arrest, they confessed robbing other brothel houses as well. The KPHB police also arrested and booked a case against the brothel house organiser.

Held for sending abusive

messages to employer

A 27-year-old was arrested by Cyber Crime officials of the Cyberabad police on Thursday. The accused T. Avinash Reddy, a resident of Amberpet, threatened and sent abusive messages to a woman, who hired him for a training programme in December 2016.

The victim, a software manager in Hyderabad, lodged a complaint against him in which she stated that she had hired Avinash for a Delhi-based training programme in December 2016. She however asked him to discontinue the training for his lack of skills and bad work. She even offered to reimburse his travel and accommodation bills. He however began sending her abusive messages and emails instead.

Photographer ends life

A 40-year-old photographer committed suicide in his photo studio on Thursday morning at Shahalibanda under the Hussaini Alam police station limits. The deceased, Mohd. Aijaz, hung himself to death at about 9.30 a.m., half-an-hour after he left home. His brother Javed, who also works with him, came there and found his body. Financial difficulties were believed to be the reason for his suicide, said a police official.