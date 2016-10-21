Minister wants list of illegal layouts in 15 days

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has set an agenda for District Panchayat Officers and District Rural Development Officers on the measures to be taken for strengthening the department in the wake of reorganisation of districts.
In the first review meeting after reorganisation of districts at the Office of Commissioner, Rural Development here, Mr. Krishna Rao said the government welfare programmes should be implemented in a transparent and efficient manner. He said special focus should be on maintenance of village panchayat records, sanitation, menace of illegal layouts and illegal constructions.
Strict instructions have been given to officers to submit lists of illegal constructions and layouts within 15 days. District officers should visit 20 villages in a month and send the report to the State-level officerswhile computers would be installed in every panchayat, he said. If the village secretaries were not present locally, then MPDOs and Executive Officer, PRD, would be made responsible. Lack of supervision would be viewed as serious dereliction of duty.
