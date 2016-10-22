Minister urges farmers to finish rabi harvesting by March 31

Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has urged the Telangana farmers to harvest the rabi crop earlier, in view of the possibility of hailstorms during summer. He also issued directions to officials of the Agriculture Department to plan and expedite the harvest, while addressing a day-long meeting organised on Friday for preparations for rabi crop season.

As hailstorms are common occurrences in the first week of April, it will benefit farmers to wind up all agricultural operations, including harvest, before March 31, he said, briefing the media persons on the meeting held with the agriculture officials of the newly-designated districts.

He expressed hope that the harvest will be good this rabi, as water availability has improved due to September rains, and there is no power shortage too. Major crops for the season include groundnut, Bengal gram, maize, and green gram apart from rice.

Seed distribution is in progress, and it will be done only through cooperative societies. So far, 22,157 quintals of groundnut seed and 13,813 quintals of Bengal gram have been distributed. Fertilisers already existing in the warehouses will cover two-thirds of the requirement.

In a significant development, the government has also opened procurement centres for soyabean, for the first time ever, the Minister informed. A meeting was conducted with owners of the factories involved in soyabean processing. Seven factories have been entrusted with the crop in seven districts, with MSP fixed at Rs. 2,775 per quintal for A-grade crop and Rs. 2,400 for B-grade. Procurement will be done through societies.