Minister promises all help to medico’s family

Minister for Industries and IT K. Taraka Rama Rao has assured the family members of Sandhya Rani, a medico, who allegedly committed suicide at a medical college in Guntur due to harassment by a professor, of help in bringing the culprits to book. Family members of Sandhya Rani explained to the Minister about the contents of the suicide note and how she was harassed by the professor, two months before completion of her PG course in medicine. The Minister consoled the bereaved family and spoke to Health Minister of AP Kamineni Srinivas and Director General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao over phone. The Minister said the AP authorities had assured of justice in the case to the victim’s family and of arresting the professor, who is at large since suicide of the student, as also action against the professor’s husband, who was also an employee. Mr. Rama Rao also assured the family that he would take matter to the notice of Chief Minister.

