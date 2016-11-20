Mid-Manair project work set to change hands for fifth time

The work of Mid-Manair project at Manwada village, now located in Rajanna-Sircilla district, is all set to change hands for the fifth time with the hope that it would be completed by 2017-end.Originally scheduled to be completed by February-end 2009, the project started facing hurdles from the beginning due to delay in payment of compensation to people of 14 villages being displaced by it. In addition, slow pace of works by the successive contractors have kept the project incomplete even after 10 years.

Efforts of the State Government to speed up the project works have failed to yield desired results and the damage caused to about 150 feet length of the earthen bund of the reservoir on September 25 this year has finally forced the government to go for change of the contractor.“During his visit to the damaged work of the project on September 26, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to terminate the present contractor and handover the work to a new contractor by calling fresh tenders for the pending work. Accordingly, tenders have been called for works with an estimated cost of Rs.323.45 crore and the lowest bidder quoted about 2.1 per cent less to bag the contract,” officials of the Irrigation Department told The Hindu. Meanwhile, the State Government has formally approved termination of the existing contract pertaining to construction of Mid-Manair reservoir on Friday based on the recommendations of the State-level standing committee for scrapping the contract for inordinate delay in completing the project and also the poor quality of works that caused damage to the earthen bund.

Irrigation Department officials stated it was planned to take bank guarantee for the amount equivalent to the gap between the lowest bidding price and the estimated cost of the work in case the lowest bidder quoted over 5 per cent less only to ensure that there is higher responsibility and commitment on part of the contractor.