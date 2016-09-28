Metro Rail may not go in for alignment change in old city

It’s now certain that the government has decided not to go for any change in alignment of the metro rail viaduct even for old city.

Buoyed by the successful completion of pillar (piers) work in Sultan Bazar, the top echelons of the government want to apply the same formula and build the elevated line from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Imlibun till Falaknuma, a seven kilometre stretch.

The route comes under Corridor Two — Jubilee Bus Station to Falaknuma — and work has been taken up only till MGBS after the Majlis Party (AIMIM) sought change in an alignment in view of issues like need for acquiring a large number of properties and relocation of religious structures on the stretch.

After studying the pros and cons of the suggested changes in alignment, where it was to be taken through Puranapul, Kalapathar and Shamsheergunj, along the Musi river and away from the habitations, which also meant extending the metro line by 3.2 km than originally envisaged, the government is now convinced that the change is not desirable.

“L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad has already indicated that it is not commercially feasible. Those opposing the original alignment have been briefed about the issues that could arise out of changing the alignment, including environmental concerns,” explain senior officials, pleading anonymity. In order to allay the fears of the local public representatives about road widening and acquisition of properties, the government will instruct the metro rail authorities to reduce the width and extent of demolitions.

Road width required could be cut down to 60 ft-80 ft as was done for the 240-metre stretch of Sultan Bazar with just five to 10 feet proposed to be taken over on either side of the lane. “Nothing was destroyed at Sultan Bazar. Similarly, between MGBS and Falaknuma, there are 800 properties and 30 religious structures and efforts will be to minimise disruption,” they say. L&TMRH has also been given possession of the 21-acre depot at Falaknuma, in addition to the two main depots at Nagole and Miyapur (about 100 acres each) where construction is completed.

Even if everything falls in place, the old city metro line is a good two years away considering that the work has to begin from scratch. The prospect of the elevated public transport system in old city culminating at MGBS is real.

