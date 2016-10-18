Mercedes-Benz opens second dealership

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Monday opened its second dealership in Hyderabad, a 20,000 sq. ft. facility on Banjara Hills road in Somajiguda, to focus on expanding its presence in the existing market and tapping into new markets.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Roland Folger said that with opening of the Silver Star dealership, the company has 87 outlets across 40 cities in the country. The company, he said, is pursuing a plan to open 10 new outlets and launch 12 new products in 2016.

Silver Star is the seventh dealership to be opened this year, and the company has introduced eight of the 12 models. The remaining outlets and models, as per the plan, would be achieved by December, he said, without sharing more details.

On the first day itself, the new dealership would be delivering 30 cars.

Managing director of Silver Star Amith Reddy said the dealership has been set up at a cost of Rs. 37 crore, and includes a 50,000 sq. ft. workshop in Sanathnagar with a capacity to service 6,000 cars a year.

Mr. Folger said the southern market remains one of the strong growth drivers for Mercedes-Benz nationally. “We are satisfied with the steady demand for the brand in this important market.”

On the luxury car market, he said 38,000 units were sold in 2015 — a growth of 28 per cent compared to 2014. Mercedes Benz sold 13,502 units last year, and Hyderabad contributed 5 per cent of its national sales.