Hyderabad

Meeting held on electoral rolls revision

A meeting was held on Monday between the GHMC Commissioner and the representatives of the political parties regarding the revision of electoral rolls in the 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district.

The Commissioner briefed that the draft of the publication of rolls will be out on October 31. He said that between October 31 and November 30, claims and objections can be filed. By December 31, the database will be updated and on January 14, the final list of electoral rolls will be published.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:42:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Meeting-held-on-electoral-rolls-revision/article16074318.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY