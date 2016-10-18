Meeting held on electoral rolls revision

A meeting was held on Monday between the GHMC Commissioner and the representatives of the political parties regarding the revision of electoral rolls in the 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district.

The Commissioner briefed that the draft of the publication of rolls will be out on October 31. He said that between October 31 and November 30, claims and objections can be filed. By December 31, the database will be updated and on January 14, the final list of electoral rolls will be published.