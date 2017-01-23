Meet fails to finalise date for OU fete

A meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the centenary celebrations of Osmania University in April failed to finalise the exact dates though it was decided that the alumni of the university in different parts of the country and world be invited and felicitated.
It was decided that the celebrations would take place on a grand scale and that a festive atmosphere prevail in the entire State, a release said.
It added that Mr. Rao weighed options whether to invite the President or Prime Minister, the number of days of celebrations, funds and the scale of similar events in other universities. He asked celebrations committee chairman K. Keshava Rao and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari to submit a detailed report on the arrangements.
Another meeting was likely to finalise the dates and other details of proposed celebrations. The State government would not be found wanting to spend any amount of money in restoring the past glory of OU. The meeting was also attended by Vice-Chancellors of all the universities in Telangana.
