Hyderabad

Mediapersons protest against ban on NDTV

Democratic rights:Journalists participating in the protest organised by Press Club of Hyderabad against one-day ban on NDTV India by the Union Government in Hyderabad on Monday.— Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Democratic rights:Journalists participating in the protest organised by Press Club of Hyderabad against one-day ban on NDTV India by the Union Government in Hyderabad on Monday.— Photo: K.V.S. Giri  

Journalists from various groups and organisations held a protest march at the Press Club Hyderabad against the one-day ban imposed on NDTV India by the Information and Broadcast Ministry for allegedly violating the code under the Indian broadcast law. In a late evening development, the Government has put the ban on hold.

Members raised slogans seeking immediate withdrawal of the decision and termed it as a direct attack on the Freedom of the Press. “Threatening the media under the garb of patriotism cannot be tolerated and it reflects the intolerance of the Government,” they said further adding that this was only the beginning of such steps by the Government against the media.

Indian Journalists Union (IJU) secretary-general D. Amar said it was time the journalists stood united or else the governments will continue to bring pressure on the media using similar tactics. Former resident editor of The Hindu S. Nagesh Kumar explained how the Government was equating media freedom with patriotism to justify its undemocratic decision.

PCI member K. Amarnath said it was unfortunate that the ban is being supported by Union I&B Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who spent time in jail during Emergency when the then Congress Government imposed restrictions on media. “Media freedom cannot be compromised as it is the root of sustaining Indian democracy,” he said. Senior journalists R. Dileep Reddy, Uma Sudheer, K. Amaraiah and former Press Club presidents A. Suresh Kumar and R. Ravikanth Reddy also spoke. Press Club president Rajamouli Chary, secretary Vijay Kumar Reddy and others participated.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 2:22:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Mediapersons-protest-against-ban-on-NDTV/article16440045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY