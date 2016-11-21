Meat consumers deprived, traders hassled

The average meat consumers are deprived and the traders, hassled. The severe shortage of legal currency has almost crippled the poultry, meat and fisheries industries.

The demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes has impacted these business significantly, so much so that some of the traders have started shutting shops.

The address of the largest fish market in the city, Musheerabad is feeling the pinch of the government’s move.

“There has absolutely been no business after the two notes were banned. We are so severely affected that many wholesale traders have closed their shops. Neither the consumers have the change to buy it from us and neither do we have enough cash in hand to buy stocks,” said Shiva Sai of Shiva Sai Fisheries in Musheerabad.

“We have stopped getting supplies from the coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh as the dealers ask us to deposit the money in a bank but we are not even able to go near a bank, forget depositing the amount,” he added.

The meat traders in the city too complain that their business has gone down by around 70 per cent.

On an average around 6000 sheep are butchered on a daily basis in the city but there has been a steep fall and now this figure stands at around 2000 sheep per day.

“How do we pay the shepherds to buy sheep. They do not accept cheque or cards,” said president of Jamiatul Quresh, Mohammed Saleem.

“After the government’s announcement there is a dearth of customers too. Even the exports have been affected and our business has fallen by around 80 per cent. The city hotels are also affected due to the prevailing situation.”

The poultry industry has a grave problem as there are less takers for eggs which is a perishable item.

“The consumption of chicken and eggs are the highest in November and December. The business that poultry industry does in these two months helps it to sustain for the next 10 months. Due to the government’s decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the situation is such that even the eggs are not getting sold for reduced prices,” president Telangana Poultry Federation E. Pradeep Rao said.

“Many are buying meat and chicken from supermarkets since they accept cards and they want to save the cash for other important purpose,” the federation president explained.

