Master plan work for Yadadri begins

Work on preparation of master plan for Yadadri temple city was initiated on Tuesday with a team of officials of Endowments, Revenue, Roads & Buildings and Forest Departments and also architects visiting the locations identified for development.

Locations identified

The team of officials visited the identified locations following a marathon meeting held on the temple development chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday. Special Secretary in the CMO K. Bhoopal Reddy coordinated with the officials and discussed about the locations. As directed by the Chief Minister, emergency and other important services/facilities would be developed on the 75 acres land near the main hillock. As part of this facility, 30 acres would be used for car parking, 10 acres for bus parking and the remaining 35 acres for bus station, bus depot, police and fire service offices, commercial complex including a food court.

Auditorium

Similarly, in the 25 acres land near the temple area a flower garden would be developed and a ‘kalyana mandapam’ and an auditorium for spiritual discourses would be built in another 50 acres land. Further, the Chief Minister suggested that an efficient drainage system from the hill top area as well as a drainage water treatment plant and garbage disposal system should be developed in the temple city.

The officials were told to develop a software for regulating various types of darshan of the presiding deity so that no inconvenience would be caused to the visitors/pilgrims. In order to provide better stay facilities for the visiting devotees, accommodation with 100 air-conditioned and 100 normal and three dormitories would be constructed.

Cottages

It is stated that donors were coming forward to fund construction of the cottages and officials were told to prepare detailed guidelines for the purpose. The Chief Minister suggested that donors could fund five types of cottages to be developed with a cost of Rs.5 lakh, Rs.10 lakh, Rs.25 lakh, Rs.50 lakh and Rs.1 crore and the cottages to be managed by Yadadri Temple Development Authority would be named after the donors.

Besides, the Chief Minister suggested development of a multi-level car parking for 2,000 vehicles on the hillock provision of escalators for taking the visitors from there to the hill top, where the main temple is located.

Chinese models

He wanted a team of officials to visit China to study the models of tall statues put up there so that a 108-foot Hanuman statue is erected at Yadadri.