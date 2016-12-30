Maoist activity on the decline, but terror modules pose fresh threat

Telangana police are glad over declining Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the State but modules of terror outfits are posing fresh challenges to them.

Telangana region in erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh was once a bastion of LWE activities. As years passed by, the movement suffered serious setbacks with top leaders of CPI-Maoist getting killed in ‘exchanges of fire’ or being caught by police.

Having lost several policemen and some top-level officers in attacks by the LWE activists, the opponents ‘losing ground’ came as a relief for the police force.

All is not well

Yet, all is not well or the going will not be easy at least. Terror modules are posing fresh challenge to the police. “The militants targetted mostly policemen but in case of terrorists, lives of common people are in danger. Detonation of a single Improvised Explosive Device is snuffing out scores of lives,” a police officer observed.

Two terror modules busted by the police shows the traces of LWE movement during the current year, ending in a couple of days, amply makes it clear. Union Home Ministry data states no loss of life during seven LWE incidents reported in Telangana this year.

ISIS connection

Emerging terror modules became a serious cause of concern since their members were attempting to join hands with terror outfits like Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) creating destruction in some parts of the world. In January, the NIA held four persons from Hyderabad during country-wide raids. The quartet had reportedly acquired firearms.

One more module with seven members was busted in July. Equally dangerous were the conspiracy plans of carrying out bomb blasts at public places by them. Interestingly, key leads about these modules emerged from the Intelligence Bureau of the Centre but not from the State police agencies.

Image takes a dent

These challenges apart, image of the police in the State took a dent following revelations about the mind-boggling volumes of wealth earned by slain naxalite turned gangster Nayeemuddin and his gang.

Reports did rounds that considerable number of police officers were hand in glove with Nayeemuddin.

Interestingly, some documents filed by the police in court revealed that police officers got properties registered on false names with the help of Nayeem’s gang.