Man, wife succumb to burns

A 40-year-old man and his wife succumbed to their burn injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday . According to the police, the incident took place after P. Gopal and Balamani, who were staying at Shabaziguda under the Chilkalguda police station limits, had a fight on Sunday night .

Angry over Gopal getting drunk, Balamani picked a fight with him and later poured petrol on him and set him on fire, said a police official. However, in a bid to douse the flames, Balamani also caught fire and the couple suffered serious burn injuries, after which they were shifted to Gandhi hospital. While Gopal died at 3.10 p.m., Balamani died in the morning, added the official. A case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC.

Minor molested

A 16-year-old who was working as a maid was reportedly sexually assaulted by the son of the house owner. Bharath Reddy, son of one Sudhakar Reddy, allegedly molested the minor who was working at his house for the last nine months.

A case has been registered against Bharath under section 376 of the IPC, the SC ST Atrocity case, as the girl is a Dalit, and other relevant sections said the Chaitanyapuri police.

The incident came to light after a woman named Maheswari lodged a complaint with the police, said a police official.

The incident took place at Green Hills colony under the Chaitanyapuri police. The minor is from Suryapet and was made to work at Sudhakar Reddy’s house by her mother, said the official. He added that Bharath is still absconding. The Balala Hakkula Sangham demanded that the accused be arrested immediately.

Man run over

A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident after he came under the wheels of a bus which hit the two-wheeler he was riding from behind near the Wipro junction at Financial district on Tuesday morning. M. David, the deceased, was heading from his house at Yousufguda towards Gachibowli for work when the incident took place, said an official from the Gachibowli police station.

He received severe injuries, including internal and head injuries as well.

David was shifted to Continental hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment His brother lodged a complaint with the police after which a case was registered.

