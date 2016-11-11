Man takes selfie before ending life in Hyderabad

A 28-year-old taxi driver allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, moments after taking a selfie at his house here, the police said on Thursday.
Kranti Kumar, a native of Nalgonda district in Telangana, hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Wednesday. Before that, he apparently took a selfie with a noose of cloth around his neck.
A suicide note was found in which he had written that he was fed up with life.
“In the phone, a photo was found, where Kumar is seen with a piece of cloth around his neck, tied to the ceiling,” the police said.
