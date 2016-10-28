Man stabbed after a fight for seat in train

A fight for a seat in a general compartment of Adilabad-Tirupati Krishna Express ended in a man receiving three stab injuries in the early hours of Thursday.
Mohd. Shareef, a 50-year-old native of Nizamabad, was stabbed by an unidentified man at platform number 6 at Secunderabad railway station at around 6 a.m.
The assailant, who is believed to be a Sikh, managed to escape and is still absconding.
CCTV footage
“A scuffle broke out between the two and Shareef was stabbed thrice. CCTV cameras show that the man who attacked him wore a turban,” said A. Anjaneyulu, Inspector, Government Railway Police, Secunderabad.
Case registered
Shareef was headed to Nizamabad and had gotten on the train by mistake, he added. A case under Section 307 has been registered.
