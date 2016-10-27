Man kills wife

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband at Nehru Nagar under the Balanagar police station limits on Monday night, after he suspected his wife’s character. . The couple were reportedly having arguments since a few days. “The accused, Qasim, hit his wife, Meherunnisa, on the head with the rod of small fan. He is still absconding. We received a complaint from their 19-year-old son, Syed,” said Balanagar Sub-Inspector B. Veeraprasad. A case was registered under section 203 of the IPC.

Woman arrested

The Vanasthalipuram police arrested a woman who allegedly decamped with gold ornaments from function halls in and around Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday. G. Pushpa Priya, 19, a resident of Chintalkunta, would reportedly enter the function halls and steal valuables from people’s hand bags.

The police seized 16.5 tola gold ornaments from her.