Man killed in property dispute

A 60-year old businessman was allegedly murdered over a property dispute by an advocate and four others at Hussainialam on Monday morning. Mirza Khaleel Baig, the deceased, was a resident of Moosa Bowli and was involved in a property dispute with an advocate named Mujeebullah Shareef from the past few years.

According to the police, Khaleel was about to leave in his car for work when Mujeeb along with four others hit him with iron rods and sticks, leaving him with serious injuries. Khaleel was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Fake currency racket

Task force officials busted a three-member gang who were circulating high-quality counterfeit Indian currency and seized fake notes of face value of Rs.7 lakh. N. Koti Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, said that Shaik Ghouse of Talabkatta, was involved with two others named Md. Kaimul Haq and Saleem Miya of West Bengal in supplying currency

UK citizen held

The RGIA police arrested a United Kingdom (UK) citizen for harassing a 35-year old woman on a flight from Singapore to Hyderabad. The accused, Anthony, was travelling beside her and was drunk, said an official. The woman lodged a complaint after they reached Hyderabad and the foreigner was arrested and sent for judicial remand after a case was registered, said the official.

Bullets seized

A Lucknow-based businessman was taken into custody by the RGIA police after he was found with seven bullets at the airport by security officials. Varma, the businessman, was carrying the bullets of his licensed weapon, said an official.