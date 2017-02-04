Man immolates selfat Archbishop’s house

An unidentified man burnt himself to death in front of Archbishop’s house on Sardar Patel road early on Saturday morning. The incident took place around 6 a.m., minutes after the man purchased two litres of petrol from a petrol pump nearby. The spot is also just across the office of the north zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Secunderabad.

According to the north zone police, the deceased was aged about 30 years and was believed to be a Christian, as indicated by a cross found on his body, said an official. “The CCTV cameras at the fuel station showed that he came in an auto and bought petrol at 5.45 a.m. After that, the man proceeded towards the library on the main road. After pouring the petrol on himself and setting himself on fire, he ran towards the Archbishop’s house,” said B. Sumathi, north zone DCP.

While it was not clear where exactly the man set himself on fire, the police believe that he might have done so before reaching the library, close to St. Ann’s school on the main road. “The man also had a back pack, so we are trying to see if he was working in any of the offices nearby. We also picked up an auto-driver for questioning, based on the footage we have, but he told us that the man driving the three-wheeler in the morning was someone else,” said an official.

The police also checked missing complaints to see if any of the descriptions matched the unidentified man, but had no success. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.