Man held for running fake recruitment agency

A 41-year-old man was arrested for running a fake recruitment agency at Mehdipatnam by sleuths of the west zone Task Force officials on November 1. Mohd. Khaled, the accused, was operating ‘City Star Travels’ and recruiting Indian workers with foreign employers without any permission from the Protector General of Emigration, Union Ministry of Labour.

After Khaled was arrested, the officials seized four Indian passports, application/bio-data (forms-12), computer systems, a printer, entry books, and other incriminating materials. According to B. Limba Reddy, DCP, Task Force, the accused was running the agency since three years without any permission and cheating unemployed youth by claiming that he was authorised to recruit them.

Khaled used to collect huge amounts from innocent people on the promise of providing them jobs as supervisors, plumbers, mechanics, cooks etc. in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and other countries. He used to take money from job aspirants and used to their passports with them without providing visas. Khaled has cheated about 70 to 80 people so far, said Mr. Reddy at a press release on Wednesday.

15 held for gambling

In separate incidents, officials of the west zone Task Force team arrested 15 people for gambling at two places under the Kulsumpura and the Tappachabutra PS limits on Wednesday. In the first incident at Sabji Mandi, Kulsumpura, the officials arrested Md. Amjad and nine others who were using the premises as a common gambling house. Shaheb, the organiser, is absconding. During the raid, the Task Force slueths seized Rs.1.30 lakh in cash, 104 cards, and six cell phones.

In the second case, the officials arrested one N. Maruthi and four others, who were using a premises at Tappachabutra to gamble. Rs.11,480 in cash, five cell phones and 52 cards were seized from their possession, said B. Limba Reddy, DCP, Task Force.

Woman, son held

The Jawahanagar police arrested a woman and her son for cheating a housewife by promising to give her genuine gold biscuits at her house. The duo approached the victim J Chandrakala at her house in Mohan Rao Colony, said an official.

The mother-son duo told the victim that they were selling gold biscuits at a lesser price. Falling for their trick, Chandrakala gave them Rs.1.50 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing two tolas in exchange for the gold biscuit. Engaging the victim in a conversation, the duo diverted her attention and fled with the cash and ornaments. A case has been registered.