Man forcibly takes 16-year-old girl away

A 16-year-old girl was forcibly taken from her house at Sai Baba Nagar on Saturday night under the SR Nagar police station limits. The girl was taken by a man named Satish, who had previously also taken her and reportedly impregnated her last year. He came along with six others and trespassed, said a police official.

According to the police, the girl was reported missing in 2015 and was traced in October this year. She told her parents that she had gone to stay with Satish and had returned with a child. Since she was a minor, the missing case registered initially was changed to the POSCO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC against Satish, said an official.

“Recently, we got the call details of the girl’s number and it was found that she had been in touch with her mother,” added the official. After Saturday’s incident, Shubhadra, the girl’s mother, lodged a complaint with the SR Nagar police. The official said that two persons who had come with Satish have been arrested. He stated that Satish and his family were neighbours of the girl, which is how they had met.