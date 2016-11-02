Man crushed to death

A man believed to be about 45-years-old died after he was crushed to death by a crane engaged in Metro Rail works near the Moazzam Jahi market on Tuesday morning. The deceased is yet to be identified said the Begum Bazaar police.

According to the police, the man was sleeping abutting the road’s median on the Gandhi Bhavan–Moazzam Jahi Market stretch. An official said that the though the center of the stretch has been barricaded for the Metro Rail works, some homeless people sleep there at night everyday.

At about 10.30 a.m, the crane driver took the heavy vehicle in reverse, crushing the man to death, he added.

Three people who were circulating counterfeit currency in the city and its surroundings were arrested by the north zone Task Force officials on Tuesday. The accused, V. Shankar, V. Harilal and V. Chandar, all relatives, were selling fake notes which were being procured from Malda, West Bengal, said the police.

Woman commits suicide

A 38-year-old committed suicide due to her husband’s harassment at Ameerpet village under the Maheshwaram police station limits on Tuesday. Makkala Anuradha, the deceased, poured kerosene on her body and burnt herself to death, said sub-inspector Anjaneyulu.