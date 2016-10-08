Man arrested in Hyderabad for opening fire at ‘baraat’

A cable operator, Maqsood, was arrested by Kulsumpura police on Friday in connection with opening fire into air during marriage procession of his friend Salahuddin’s niece last month.

Salahuddin had taken the .32 revolver of Maqsood and opened six rounds into the air while the marriage procession was being taken out near Farah function hall on September 21. “Maqsood living in Bhavaninagar of Old City has a weapon license. He and Salahuddin were in drunken state on that day,” Goshamahal ACP Rambhoopal Rao said.

On learning about the firing incident, police registered a case under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code. Provisions of the Arms Act too were invoked.

While Maqsood was arrested, Salahuddin was still at large.