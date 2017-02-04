Man arrested for ‘practising bigamy’

The Hayathnagar police arrested a man on the charge of practising bigamy on Saturday. Linga Reddy, the accused, was taken into custody after the mother of his first wife Swapna had lodged a complaint with the police. Reddy had settled in the US with her a decade ago. He was involved in a court case with her and had his passport seized. After managing to get it about four years ago, he came to Hyderabad and married again.

According to the Hayathnagar police, Linga Reddy had come to Hyderabad in 2012 after telling the US authorities that he had to attend the death anniversary of his father. “After he came, Linga Reddy filed for divorce with Swapna and then married another woman named Divya, with whom he has two children now,” said an official.

The accused had a dispute with his first wife, and reportedly physically assaulted her. Linga Reddy and Swapna had both completed their studies and went to the US after 2003, where they settled subsequently. “After the court case in the US, Linga Reddy’s passport was seized. Once he got it back, he came to Hyderabad and did not return. He finished his MBA and MCA here,” said the official.

Linga Reddy, who also has a daughter with his first wife, was booked under Sections 498 (A), 494, 420 and 506 of the IPC by the Hayathnagar police. His family members were also booked, said the official.