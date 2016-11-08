Hyderabad

Maha Cements to increase output

My Home Industries Pvt. Ltd. (MHIPL), a leading cement manufacturer in South India, will have an installed capacity of almost 10 million tonne with the commissioning of a plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

Coming up at an investment of Rs. 250 crore, the plant will commence operation by January end, executive director S. Sambasiva Rao told press persons here on Monday.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new brand identity of the flagship Maha Cement brand, he said the new plant will have a capacity of 1.5 MT. At present, the installed capacity of the company is 8.4 MT at the factories located in Nalgonda district of Telangana and Kurnool and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh.

MHIPL, a 50:50 joint venture between My Home Group and CRH Plc of Ireland, is also considering expanding the capacity at the existing cement plants. Land has also been acquired in Guntur for setting up a plant sometime in the future, he said.

This apart, the Rs. 5,000-crore My Home Group — the cement business of which contributes around Rs. 3,000 crore — is also looking to make a foray into the pharma business, particularly manufacturing of bulk drugs. Besides cement, the group is into construction, power generation and transportation.

Maha Cement, Mr. Rao said, is sold in 12 States, including east India.

The company was keen on foraying into new markets besides consolidating its position in the existing markets.

