Magicians’ meet on Nov. 19, 20

An international magicians’ convention will be held in the city on November 19 and 20 bringing the ancient art and Indian culture on one platform.
The ‘Choomantar Magic Asia-2016’ will see the participation of star magicians from around ten countries like China, Bangladesh, USA, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia.
The two-day event will see lecture and demo sessions by well-known magicians Anson Lee, Banana, Ruziki, Mamada and Tito Cris.
At a press meet held on Sunday, the chairman of the convention, Samala Venu said that commercial magic shows will also be organised along with the convention to raise funds for the event.
The tickets will be priced at Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.
Star magicians from around 10 countries will participate in the meet
