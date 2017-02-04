MSMEs seek loan waiver

At a time when Telananga is being lauded for its industrial policy across the country, representatives of the All India Forum for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises targeted the government for allegedly ignoring their plight. “There are thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises that are closed due to adverse business conditions. If these are allowed to function, eight lakh people will get employment and the reverse migration from urban to rural areas will stop,” said Prabhakar Rao of the forum here on Saturday.

Lending shoulder to the cause was M. Kodandaram of the Telangana Joint Action Committee. “The State government has invoked PD Act against millers who fell short while supplying rice from the quantum of paddy they were allocated. There has to be a way out. They have been declared defaulters. If the millers are affected even farmers will be affected in the long run,” said Mr. Kodandaram. The forum is an umbrella body of a number of MSMEs in the country.

“We are willing to walk the path of agitation if the issues faced by the MSME sector are not redressed quickly,” said Mr. Kodandaram.

“We want a loan waiver of Rs 4,500 crore for sick units in the MSME sector. We want a tax holiday. While the Telangana government is rolling out the red carpet for big industrialists, which will create a few jobs, we employ thousands of workers but we are getting unfair treatment,” said K. Koteshwar Rao of the forum.