MRCS exam conducted in Hyderabad for the third time

Director of the KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases and president of the Association of Breast Surgeons of India, P. Raghu Ram, on Monday said that for the third time, the prestigious inter-collegiate final Member of the Royal College of Surgeons (MRCS) examination was conducted here on behalf of the Royal College, United Kingdom.
Established in the year 1493 and based in London, the Royal College of Surgeons is the oldest and most renowned surgical college in the world. Dr. Ram said the examination being conducted here meant Hyderabad and the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were firmly placed on the world map of the college.
Dr. Ram said doctors from across India and South Asian countries took the final component of the MRCS examination held over the past weekend. As many as 25 senior surgeons and examiners had flown in to conduct the exam.
He termed it the most important overseas academic activity in the two States for the college.
