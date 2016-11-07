Hyderabad

Lorry knocks down policeman

A 52-year-old assistant sub-inspector died in a road accident at Punjagutta in the early hours of Sunday.

Bhujanga Reddy, the deceased, was heading towards Khairatabad from Punjagutta junction when a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit him, killing him on the spot, said the Punjagutta police. A resident of Uppal, he was reportedly attached with the Amberpet police headquarters. A case has been registered.

Sweeper hit by bus dies

A 50-year-old sweeper working at a bus depot in Hayathnagar died after a bus hit her. P. Venkatamma, a resident of Padmavathi Colony, died on the spot when she was hit by a bus while sweeping in the maintenance garage pit of the depot, said the police. The incident took place at 10 a.m., after which outsourced workers there staged a dharna. A case has been registered under Section 304 (A) of the IPC.

Woman dies in hospital

In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old housewife who had given birth to a child about a week ago, died at Omni Hospital under the Kukatpally police station limits on Saturday. Savithri, a native of Sadashivpet in Medak district, had come to get treated for a heart problem a few days ago, said the police.

“Savithri was given an injection for penicillin. There was no complaint lodged by any of her family members after her death,” said a sub-inspector from the Kukatpally police station. Her husband Sangamesh is a businessman, he added. He added that the lady had delivered a baby at her native place before coming to Hyderabad for treatment. “The family took Savithri’s body away. We asked them if they want to lodge a complaint, but the family members themselves said that she died due to a heart attack and took the body away,” the SI said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 3:40:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Lorry-knocks-down-policeman/article16438658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY