Lorry knocks down policeman

A 52-year-old assistant sub-inspector died in a road accident at Punjagutta in the early hours of Sunday.

Bhujanga Reddy, the deceased, was heading towards Khairatabad from Punjagutta junction when a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit him, killing him on the spot, said the Punjagutta police. A resident of Uppal, he was reportedly attached with the Amberpet police headquarters. A case has been registered.

Sweeper hit by bus dies

A 50-year-old sweeper working at a bus depot in Hayathnagar died after a bus hit her. P. Venkatamma, a resident of Padmavathi Colony, died on the spot when she was hit by a bus while sweeping in the maintenance garage pit of the depot, said the police. The incident took place at 10 a.m., after which outsourced workers there staged a dharna. A case has been registered under Section 304 (A) of the IPC.

Woman dies in hospital

In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old housewife who had given birth to a child about a week ago, died at Omni Hospital under the Kukatpally police station limits on Saturday. Savithri, a native of Sadashivpet in Medak district, had come to get treated for a heart problem a few days ago, said the police.

“Savithri was given an injection for penicillin. There was no complaint lodged by any of her family members after her death,” said a sub-inspector from the Kukatpally police station. Her husband Sangamesh is a businessman, he added. He added that the lady had delivered a baby at her native place before coming to Hyderabad for treatment. “The family took Savithri’s body away. We asked them if they want to lodge a complaint, but the family members themselves said that she died due to a heart attack and took the body away,” the SI said.