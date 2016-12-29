Legislative Council passes 15 Bills

The Telangana State Legislative Council on Wednesday passed 15 Bills by voice vote and among them were those pertaining to setting up of new police commissionerates for Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Ramagundam and Siddipet metropolitan areas.

Also passed were the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2016, and Telangana Districts (Formation) (Amendment) Bill, 2016. On the BC Commission, members including Congress floor leader Mohd. Ali Shabbir, N. Ramchander Rao and Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri felt that the commission should be chaired by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge as has been done traditionally across the country, and in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State too.

Ongoing agitations across various parts of the State for new districts and revenue divisions were mentioned by the members when the Telangana Districts (Formation) (Amendment) Bill, 2016 came up for discussion. Mr. Ramchander Rao put on record the demand by residents of Mulug in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and Narayanapet in Mahabubnagar for formation of districts, while Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy mentioned that the erstwhile Khammam district lost 11 mandals, first seven in bifurcation, and four in district reorganisation. Mr. Shabbir asked the government to hold talks with the agitators demanding new districts.

Earlier, during the discussion on housing carried forward from Tuesday, MLC Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said construction of double bedroom houses was not possible in the budget allotted for them. He sought to know how many houses would be constructed this year, and asked the government to make budgetary provision for the scheme.

Members also demanded for separate quota of houses to be distributed through MLCs, especially those elected by local bodies.

Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy said the government intends to complete 70 to 80 per cent of houses between January and June next year, and assured that there was no fund crunch for the scheme. Six hundred acres of land has been acquired/identified in Hyderabad for construction of one lakh houses.During Question Hour, a serious debate ensued following a query about adulterated chilli powder caught in Khammam, with Ministers Etala Rajender and C. Laxma Reddy assuring that a committee would be formed to take decisions about all kinds of adulterations, and that stern action would be taken against the offenders, including use of PD Act.