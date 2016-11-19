Lecturer, principal booked after Inter student ends life

An Intermediate second year student, Sri Varsha, hanged herself to death at her house at Sanathnagar on Friday allegedly due to humiliation meted out to her by her physics lecturer, the police said. She was studying in Narayana Junior College at S.R. Nagar.
A case of abetment of suicide was registered against the lecturer, Prem Kumar, and college principal Uma after the student’s father lodged a complaint alleging that they were responsible for her death. Seventeen-year-old Sri Varsha had abstained from attending the college for the past three days. On Friday, at around 6 a.m., she was found hanging to the ceiling by her family members. No suicide note was found. “But her father Yellaiah, working as a government school teacher, alleged that Sri Varsha resorted to the extreme step upset over the way the lecturer humiliated her,” Sanathnagar Sub-Inspector S. Krishna said. According to investigators, the teenager stopped going to the college after she was taken to task for her poor performance in physics by Mr. Prem Kumar.
“Yellaiah maintained that he went to the college and took up the matter with principal Uma, but she too failed to respond properly, apparently further depressing the student,” the SI said. This is the second suicide of an Intermediate student reported in the city in the past one month.
